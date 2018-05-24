Cardinals' Greg Holland: Reviewing tape to spot deficiencies
Holland, who's retired only three of the past 14 batters he's faced, has been reviewing film of recent appearances and comparing them to those of past seasons in an effort to identify his deficiencies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Holland's Cardinals tenure has been tumultuous overall, but even more so recently. The veteran right-hander has allowed a combined six earned runs over the last three appearances, leaving manager Mike Matheny in a bind as to what situations to deploy him in. However, Holland feels he's spotted the problems that have been plaguing him through his film study and is preparing to make the necessary corrections in his side work.
