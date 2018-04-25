Cardinals' Greg Holland: Sees ninth-inning work again Tuesday

Holland fired a scoreless ninth inning in an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts and preserving a 5-5 tie.

While it was technically a non-save situation, it was telling that manager Mike Matheny opted to deploy Holland in the high-leverage scenario. It was the 32-year-old right-hander's third straight scoreless effort, and fifth overall in his seven appearances. Holland's usage Tuesday appears to be another step toward transitioning him into the full-time closer role it was presumed he would fill when he signed at the start of the regular season.