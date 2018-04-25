Cardinals' Greg Holland: Sees ninth-inning work again Tuesday
Holland fired a scoreless ninth inning in an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Tuesday, recording two strikeouts and preserving a 5-5 tie.
While it was technically a non-save situation, it was telling that manager Mike Matheny opted to deploy Holland in the high-leverage scenario. It was the 32-year-old right-hander's third straight scoreless effort, and fifth overall in his seven appearances. Holland's usage Tuesday appears to be another step toward transitioning him into the full-time closer role it was presumed he would fill when he signed at the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Bounces back Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Falters in Tuesday's appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Successful in low-leverage role•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Navigates scoreless frame Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Can't find strike zone in debut•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Joins active roster•
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...