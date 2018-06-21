Cardinals' Greg Holland: Sharp since DL return
Holland, who fired a scoreless ninth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, has now put together a pair of perfect frames and recorded four strikeouts overall in his two appearances since returning from a hip injury.
To say Holland's first pair of appearances since his Tuesday activation have been a pleasant surprise would likely be one of the bigger understatements of the Cardinals season. The veteran right-hander appeared close to a lost cause -- both prior to his injury and during his minor-league rehab appearances -- as he consistently had trouble finding the strike zone and pitched to a fair amount of contact. However, Holland could hardly be sharper since returning, as he's needed a scant 25 pitches to get six outs, with 20 of those offerings impressively finding the strike zone. Consequently, there may yet be a place in the St. Louis bullpen for the one-time closer, although it's unlikely he returns to any type of high-leverage role in the near future with Bud Norris mostly thriving in the ninth inning thus far this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Returns from injury•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: On way back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Some improvement in second Double-A outing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Another stumble in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Continuing rehab at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Struggles again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...