Cardinals' Greg Holland: Some improvement in second Double-A outing

Holland (hip) fired a scoreless inning for Double-A Springfield against Arkansas on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

It was a slightly better effort for Holland, who's been struggling to varying degrees against all levels of competition during his rehab appearances. The right-hander managed to get 11 of 17 pitches into the strike zone, although he was unable to escape without allowing yet another walk. Holland projects to continue working out the kinks in the minors for the foreseeable future, and he could eventually shift back to Triple-A Memphis if the Cardinals want to test him against a higher caliber of hitter.

