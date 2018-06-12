Cardinals' Greg Holland: Struggles again Monday

Holland (hip) allowed three earned runs on three hits over one inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Reno on Monday. He struck out one.

Holland had flirted with trouble over his first pair of rehab outings due to location issues, but he'd escaped unscathed in terms of giving up any runs. The reverse was true Monday, as he didn't issue any free passes but surrendered a two-run home run to Yasmany Tomas as part of the Aces' three-run comeback. Given that Holland's struggles continued throughout his trio of rehab outings, he's highly unlikely to be activated from the disabled list despite being eligible, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're still not at that point where I think you can find a place for him," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.