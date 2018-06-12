Cardinals' Greg Holland: Struggles again Monday
Holland (hip) allowed three earned runs on three hits over one inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Reno on Monday. He struck out one.
Holland had flirted with trouble over his first pair of rehab outings due to location issues, but he'd escaped unscathed in terms of giving up any runs. The reverse was true Monday, as he didn't issue any free passes but surrendered a two-run home run to Yasmany Tomas as part of the Aces' three-run comeback. Given that Holland's struggles continued throughout his trio of rehab outings, he's highly unlikely to be activated from the disabled list despite being eligible, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're still not at that point where I think you can find a place for him," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues persist in second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Rehab assignment nearing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Resumes throwing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Heads to DL with hip impingement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana