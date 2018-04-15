Cardinals' Greg Holland: Successful in low-leverage role

Holland fired a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-1 win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

The veteran closer is being given time to settle in by manager Mike Matheny after a rocky start, and Saturday's game was a fitting example of such. Holland was able to find some success in a low-leverage scenario, wrapping up his one frame in a relatively efficient stint of 17 pitches, 12 of which he threw for strikes. While he's expected to eventually resume a traditional, full-time ninth-inning role, Holland may be deployed in situations similar to Saturday's on a few more occasions to allow him to continue working out the kinks that come from not having been able to partake in spring training.