Cardinals' Greg Holland: Takes loss with second consecutive rough outing
Holland (0-2) took another loss Saturday against the Phillies, surrendering two runs on two hits and one walk while recording just two outs.
Saturday was the latest frustrating outing for Holland, who has gotten off to a rocky start this season. His ERA sits at 7.30 with a 2.27 WHIP. What's concerning is that many were looking for Holland to brush off his shaky two-run outing against the Twins earlier in the week. "I felt like I've spun the ball well here recently. It's just putting together 15 good pitches in a row that has kind of eluded me," Holland said after the game. His standing as a high-leverage option hasn't changed yet, but Holland is struggling to gain ground on Bud Norris for the closer's role.
