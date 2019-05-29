Cardinals' Griffin Roberts: Activated from suspension
Roberts (suspension) was activated Wednesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Roberts is scheduled to make his 2019 debut with High-A Palm beach on Sunday after serving a 50-game suspension to open the season after testing positive for a drug of abuse. The 22-year-old was taken by the Cardinals with the 43rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft and logged a 6.23 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in seven games for the Cards' Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team before being suspended.
