Cardinals' Griffin Roberts: Drafted by Cardinals with 43rd pick

The Cardinals have selected Roberts with the 43rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound righty from Wake Forest, Roberts has a chance to move very quickly if he is sent out as a reliever. He has one of the best sliders in the draft -- a 70-grade offering -- and his fastball has played up out of the bullpen (up to 97 mph). He isn't a lock to be a reliever, but that seems to be the role where he would make the biggest impact.