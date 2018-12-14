Cardinals' Griffin Roberts: Handed 50-game suspension

Roberts was dealt a 50-game suspension after testing positive for a drug of abuse, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This marked Roberts' second violation of Major League Baseball's drug policy. The 22-year-old right-hander appeared in seven games for Rookie-level Gulf Coast team after being drafted with the 43rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, logging a 6.23 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.