The Cardinals designated Zuniga (forearm) for assignment Saturday.
The signing of Keynan Middleton became official Saturday, meaning Zuniga will lose his spot on the roster to clear space. Zuniga spent most of his time in Triple-A last season, logging a 7.63 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 30.2 innings, and he ended the season on the injured list due to a right forearm strain.
