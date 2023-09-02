The Cardinals transferred Zuniga (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

A right forearm strain forced Zuniga onto the IL on Sunday, so his move to the 60-day IL will officially put an end to his season. The 24-year-old righty gave up one run in two innings with the Cardinals, and he logged a 7.63 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 30.2 frames in Triple-A. Mike Siani was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati to fill Zuniga's 40-man roster spot.