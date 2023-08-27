St. Louis placed Zuniga on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 25, with a right forearm strain.
Zuniga has made only two appearances this season at the major-league level and could struggle to make it back before the end of the 2023 campaign. James Naile has been called up to the Cardinals' bullpen in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Summoned to majors•
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Returns to action at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Guillermo Zuniga: Moves up from Triple-A•