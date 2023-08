The Cardinals recalled Zuniga from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Zuniga holds an unimpressive 7.85 ERA and 1.81 WHIP through 28.1 frames in the minors, but he will be called upon to take the place of James Naile, who was optioned to Triple-A on Saturday. Zuniga has just one inning of major-league experience -- a hitless frame with two strikeouts.