Zuniga (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Memphis' 7-day injured list Monday and gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk while recording one out in his return to action Wednesday.

Zuniga had been sidelined for around six weeks with the injury before getting the green light to rejoin the Memphis bullpen this season. Though he was roughed up in his 31-pitch appearance Wednesday, Zuniga retains a spot on the Cardinals' 40-man roster and remains one of the organization's better relief prospects.