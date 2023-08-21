The Cardinals optioned Zuniga to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He'll head back to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Drew Rom, who was called up from Memphis ahead of his first MLB start Monday in Pittsburgh. Zuniga was up with the Cardinals for just two days during his latest stint in the big leagues, striking out two and giving up one run over one inning in his lone relief appearance.