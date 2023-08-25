Zuniga was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Zuniga has made two appearances with the Cardinals this season, yielding one run with a 4:0 K:BB in two frames. He's a hard thrower but has had major issues with the strike zone this year at Memphis, walking 20 in 30.2 innings.
