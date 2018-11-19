Cardinals' Harold Arauz: Latches on with Cardinals
Arauz signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday.
Arauz spent the majority of the 2018 season with Double-A Reading, posting a 4.59 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 131.1 innings (24 starts). He didn't fare much better in his first taste of Triple-A, struggling to a 6.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 8.2 innings (though he did strike out 12 batters in that stretch). Look for the 23-year-old to return to the upper minors in 2019.
