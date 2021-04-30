Bader (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Bader has been sidelined since March 24 with a forearm issue. However, he'll presumably make his first start of the 2021 season Friday against the Pirates. Bader's return will once again crowd the Cardinals' outfield and will likely cost Tyler O'Neill or Justin Williams playing time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Projected for return in early May•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cleared for live BP•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Progressing but not yet full go•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Not yet cleared to swing•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shifts to IL•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Slated to miss four weeks•