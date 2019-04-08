Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Active afternoon in win
Bader went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.
Bader was heavily engaged throughout the afternoon, capping off his third multi-hit outing of the season with his first stolen base. The 24-year-old has reached safely in four of his last five games, leading to an impressive .387 OBP over a modest sample of 32 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits second bomb•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On base thrice in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Sits out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Strong start to 2019•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Starting to develop as hitter•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Another productive day in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal