Bader went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

Bader was heavily engaged throughout the afternoon, capping off his third multi-hit outing of the season with his first stolen base. The 24-year-old has reached safely in four of his last five games, leading to an impressive .387 OBP over a modest sample of 32 plate appearances.