Bader went 2-for-3 with an RBI fielder's choice, a double and two runs in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Bader extended his hit streak to six games with his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 7. The rookie has developed into a fairly consistent source of offense in the second half with regular playing time, and he's supplemented his solid pop (19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs) with 15 stolen bases in 18 attempts.