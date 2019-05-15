Bader (neck) went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.

Bader pinch hit for pitcher Jack Flaherty and then remained in the game in center field, shifting Dexter Fowler to right field as Jose Martinez exited the game. Bader's injury is not considered serious, so the 24-year-old should soon be challenging Fowler and Martinez for a starting role once again. Bader will have to do better than the .208 average he's compiled in 72 at-bats so far this season if that challenge is to be successful.

