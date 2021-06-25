Bader (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Palm Beach on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader has been on the injured list since late May with a right rib hairline fracture. He resumed baseball activity in mid-June and has now progressed to the point where he feels ready to play in a live game. It's not entirely clear how many games Bader plans to get under his belt in the minors, but a return to the Cardinals within the next week does not seem out of the question.
