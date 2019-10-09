Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Benched for third straight
Bader is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 5 of the Cardinals' NLDS matchup with the Braves.
Benched for the third game in a row, Bader appears to have lost his spot in the Cardinals' regular lineup to Matt Carpenter. Given that Bader is batting just .190 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of September, his move into a reserve role doesn't come as a major shock.
