Bader went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Bader drove in a run in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh, and he provided the only run production of Sunday's contest with his three-run blast in the second inning. Through his first three appearances since returning from a forearm injury, Bader has gone 2-for-11 with four RBI and a stolen base.