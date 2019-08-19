Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Blistering hot at Memphis
Bader, who went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs overall in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Sunday, is hitting .375 (15-for-40) over his last 10 games with the Redbirds.
The stretch of torrid hitting includes three doubles, six homers, 12 RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and 16 runs. The success Bader has enjoyed seemingly indicates he's significantly improved the plate mechanics he was tasked with working on during his stint on the farm. With rosters about to expand Sept 1, it's possible Bader remains with the Redbirds until that point so as to continue affording him consistent playing time.
