Bader went 2-for-3 in Friday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie's average is up to .400 following Friday's multihit effort, his second in four games with the big-league club. The performance was a nice rebound for Bader after striking out three times in four at-bats Thursday, his first game coming up empty at the plate. Even with the exceedingly modest sample size, Bader has looked the part thus far against major-league pitching, validating his designation as one of the organization's most promising prospects.

