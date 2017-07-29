Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Boosts average to .400 in low-scoring win
Bader went 2-for-3 in Friday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
The rookie's average is up to .400 following Friday's multihit effort, his second in four games with the big-league club. The performance was a nice rebound for Bader after striking out three times in four at-bats Thursday, his first game coming up empty at the plate. Even with the exceedingly modest sample size, Bader has looked the part thus far against major-league pitching, validating his designation as one of the organization's most promising prospects.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Continues impressing in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Scores game-winning run in MLB debut•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hitting seventh in debut•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Raking for Triple-A club•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...