Bader went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

In his second game off the IL, Bader took Yency Almonte deep in the 10th inning to put a button on a late Cards rally after they headed into the ninth down by a run. The outfielder missed over a month with a rib injury, and on the season he's slashing a poor .210/.293/.420 with five homers, three steals, nine runs and 13 RBI through 24 games.