Bader (forearm) has been cleared to take part in live batting practice, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Bader has also been throwing from 120 feet recently as he continues to work his way back from a forearm injury. The 26-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to participate in all baseball activities but is trending in the right direction after dealing with a setback in late March. However, a timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been announced. Dylan Carlson should continue to handle most of the starts in center field while Bader is sidelined.