Bader (hamstring) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Reds.

Bader will check into the lineup for the struggling Tommy Pham after the hamstring injury limited him to a bench role for the first two games of the series. While it appeared Bader usurped Dexter Fowler for primary duties in right field earlier this month, that may no longer be the case with Fowler showing some signs of life with a pair of two-hit performances over his last three starts. It seems most likely that the Cardinals will rotate Bader, Fowler and Tommy Pham between two outfield spots in most games, with Marcell Ozuna assured a full-time gig in left field.

