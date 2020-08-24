Bader went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, and a two-run home run Sunday against the Reds.
For the second game in a row, Bader delivered multiple extra-base hits. He took Tyler Mahle deep in the second inning to homer in back-to-back contests -- his only two long balls this season. After a very slow start at the dish, Bader was a key contributor to the Cardinals' offense to close their series against the Reds, totalling two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in two contests. For the season, he's now hitting .233/.361/.533 across 36 plate appearances.