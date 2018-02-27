Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contending for roster spot
Bader will compete for a spot as a reserve outfielder for St. Louis over the course of spring training, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals' talented outfield is filled with Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Pham, and Dexter Fowler, but the club still has space for a reserve option. If he impresses during spring training, the door is open for Bader to start the season with the Cardinals as their fourth outfielder. To earn one of the club's final roster spots, Bader's most serious source of competition figures to come from Tyler O'Neill. To this point, Bader has appeared in 32 games in the majors, over which he's hit .235/.283/.376.
