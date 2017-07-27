Bader went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

The rookie crossed the plate with the game-winning run Tuesday after having smacked a double for his first major-league hit, so he picked up where he left off with Wednesday's performance. Bader will have several more games at a minimum to make an impression while Dexter Fowler (wrist) is sidelined, and could potentially find a way to stick if he continues producing in a manner comparable to that of his first two contests.