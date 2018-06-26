Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Continues producing Monday
Bader went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Indians on Monday.
After a brief 1-for-15 slump, Bader has bounced back to go 4-for-7 with two RBI, two walks and two runs over his last two games. The 24-year-old continues to occasionally augment his fantasy production with a stolen base, as he's now 7-for-9 in that category over 62 games. Bader's current .258/.321/.384 line still has plenty of room for improvement, but all three numbers represent improvements over those he generated during his initial big-league stint in 2017 (.235/.283/.376).
