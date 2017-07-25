Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Contract purchased from Triple-A
Bader's contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, David Solomon of 550 KTRS reports.
Dexter Fowler is headed to the DL with a wrist strain, which opens up an opportunity for Bader to get regular at-bats with the big-league club. He has a .297/.354/.517 slash line with 19 home runs and nine steals (on 15 attempts) in 381 plate appearances, so it's easy to get excited about his fantasy potential. Bader does the bulk of his damage against lefties, against whom he has a 1.358 OPS, versus a .744 mark against righties. This makes him an immediate option against southpaws in daily leagues, but it would not be surprising if he had some struggles against same-handed pitching in his first stint with the big-league club.
