Bader went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Playing in just his second game of the season, Bader was able to make at least a modest mark in the box score after also singling over four at-bats in his season debut Friday. The defensive-minded outfielder swiped just three bases in four attempts last season after logging double-digit steals in each of the prior pair of campaigns, so the early theft Saturday could be a positive sign for what his production in that category might be in 2021.