Bader (ribs) could return during the Cardinals' upcoming road trip in Colorado, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader recently progressed to Triple-A Memphis for his rehab assignment, and he went 1-for-2 with a double Tuesday. The center fielder will head to St. Louis on Wednesday to be further evaluated, but manager Mike Shildt is hopeful that the 27-year-old will be available soon.