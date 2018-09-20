Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Cracks 12th homer
Baser went 1-for-3 with a solo homer -- his 12th of the season -- in Wednesday's loss to the Braves.
Bader put the Cardinals on the board with his solo shot off Touki Toussaint in the fifth inning, though the Braves would respond with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame en route to the victory. The young outfielder has picked it up after a slow start to the month, homering in two of the last three games while hitting safely in all three.
