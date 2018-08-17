Bader went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Washington.

Over his last seven games, Bader has three home runs and four multi-hit outings, giving him 21 extra-base hits and a .285 average across 249 at-bats in 2018. The rookie outfielder has also chipped in 12 stolen bases. Bader has earned more consistent playing time after St. Louis traded Tommy Pham to the Rays and he's proving that he deserves that everyday role.

