Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Day-to-day with hamstring issue
Bader (hamstring) will be considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Bader's hamstring issue isn't expected to cause a multi-game absence, but the Cardinals will proceed with caution in an effort to prevent further injury. The 24-year-old outfielder will likely be evaluated again Monday morning before a decision on his status is made for the series opener.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Battling hamstring tightness•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Drives in two•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Active afternoon in win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits second bomb•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On base thrice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...