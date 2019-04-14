Bader (hamstring) will be considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Bader's hamstring issue isn't expected to cause a multi-game absence, but the Cardinals will proceed with caution in an effort to prevent further injury. The 24-year-old outfielder will likely be evaluated again Monday morning before a decision on his status is made for the series opener.

