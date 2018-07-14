Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Dealing with hamstring issue
Bader has been out of the lineup due to a right hamstring injury, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Bader hasn't taken the field for four of the last five games, so it appears his hamstring has been bothering him for a while. The severity of the injury is uncertain, although the Cardinals could elect to shut him down until the All-Star break as a precaution.
