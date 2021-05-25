Bader left Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent rib injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Bader suffered the injury on a diving play in the outfield, and he was forced to exit immediately after. Dylan Carlson moved to center field and Justin Williams entered the game in left to replace the injured Bader.
