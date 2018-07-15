Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Diagnosed with hyperextended knee
Bader was removed from the Cardinals' game Sunday against the Reds with a mild left knee hyperextension.
The fact that the Cardinals are labeling the injury as "mild" implies that Bader avoided a serious setback after he was pulled in the bottom of the second inning when he tweaked his knee while rounding first base. Tommy Pham ended up replacing Bader, who will have three full days to recover before the Cardinals open their second-half schedule Thursday against the Cubs.
