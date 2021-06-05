Bader (ribs) was seen wearing a fielder's glove and doing light throwing before Friday's game against the Reds, the Associated Press reports.

The recovering outfielder has seemingly been on an upswing physically, as he also was spotted doing some throwing and taking swings earlier in the week. Bader is eligible for activation beginning Saturday, and although he seems virtually certain to remain on the injured list past that date, an early-week return doesn't seem unrealistic given recent news.