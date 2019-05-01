Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Drives in two
Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.
Bader's timely fourth-inning hit and plated Jose Martinez and Yadier Molina turned out to be crucial, as it erased an early 2-1 deficit and brought home the final runs scored by either team on the night. The emerging outfielder has enjoyed facing Washington pitching over the first two games of the series, as he also slugged a solo home run in Monday night's matchup.
