Bader went 0-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and was hit by a pitch twice Thursday against the Dodgers.

Bader was hit by a pitch in the second inning and would later come around to score on a wild pitch. He was later struck by another pitch in the fifth with the bases loaded, resulting in an easy RBI. The 24-year-old outfielder hasn't collected a hit in four contests, so he'll look to get back on track in Saturday's series opener against the Reds.