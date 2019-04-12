Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Drives in two
Bader went 0-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and was hit by a pitch twice Thursday against the Dodgers.
Bader was hit by a pitch in the second inning and would later come around to score on a wild pitch. He was later struck by another pitch in the fifth with the bases loaded, resulting in an easy RBI. The 24-year-old outfielder hasn't collected a hit in four contests, so he'll look to get back on track in Saturday's series opener against the Reds.
