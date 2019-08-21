Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Excellent in majors return
Bader went 1-for-1 with a triple, a bases-loaded walk, two other base on balls and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, Bader immediately generated the same caliber of performance that he'd regularly proven capable down on the farm. The 25-year-old drew the start in center field Tuesday with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Brewers, and Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports Bader's playing time moving forward in a crowded outfield will be based on multiple factors. "He has earned the opportunity to come back, but we've also played well and guys have earned the opportunity to continue to play," manager Mike Shildt said. "I think what you'll continue to see is opportunities being based, not on production every night, but what's giving us the best chance to win baseball games."
