Bader left Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

He was replaced late in the game by Jose Martinez, which typically wouldn't make much sense, but the Cardinals were hardly worried about defense when they were down 8-0 heading into the eighth inning. Bader's status will be updated once the team addresses the injury after the game.