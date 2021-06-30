Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that he expects Bader (ribs) to be activated from the 10-day injured list and play Thursday in Colorado, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It was reported earlier Thursday that Bader may be able to return during the road trip and it now looks like the outfielder will be activated when the trip begins at Coors Field on Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since suffering a right rib hairline fracture in late May and has been on a rehab assignment since last Friday.