Bader went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

Although veteran Dexter Fowler may finally be breaking out of his season-long doldrums, Bader continues to force the hand of manager Mike Matheny with his increasingly impressive bat. The 23-year-old finished May with a flourish, hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and five runs across 20 plate appearances during what his now a six-game hitting streak.