Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Finishes May on offensive tear
Bader went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Although veteran Dexter Fowler may finally be breaking out of his season-long doldrums, Bader continues to force the hand of manager Mike Matheny with his increasingly impressive bat. The 23-year-old finished May with a flourish, hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and five runs across 20 plate appearances during what his now a six-game hitting streak.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Goes yard in second straight•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Slugs fourth homer Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Keeps knocking cover off ball Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits second home run Friday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Manning leadoff spot Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...